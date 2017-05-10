One womana s message about moms, daughters and body image strikes a chord across the web
Johnson, who lives in Columbia, Missouri, was trying on swimsuits. She had her young daughter, Payton, with her in the dressing room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Car-Mart complaints
|3 hr
|We the people
|9
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Fri
|columbia resident
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|Fri
|New Guy
|1
|Brittney johnson
|May 10
|Guest
|1
|New teacher coming to town
|May 9
|Shady she is
|1
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|May 3
|Casey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC