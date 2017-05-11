Okoboji Summer Theater Announces 60th Anniversary Season
Musicals by Kander & Ebb and Rodgers & Hammerstein , plus a classic Neil Simon comedy are among the shows being performed at the Okoboji Summer Theatre owned by Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. In addition, the Boji Bantam Children's Theatre performances include: Pinkalicious the Musical , Five Little Monkeys , Elephant and Piggie's We are in a Play , and Dr. Seuss ' The Cat in the Hat .
