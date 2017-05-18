No state funds allocated for MU Research Reactor this legislative session
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Research Reactor is the only one of its kind in the world, creating radio isotopes used to fight cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO landscaper
|May 17
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
|Brittney johnson
|May 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC