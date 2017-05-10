No arrests yet in DeBrodie case

Two weeks after the recovery of missing man Carl DeBrodie's body, the Fulton Police Department isn't yet ready to make arrests. DeBrodie, 31, was initially reported missing April 17. A developmentally disabled man, he lived at a supported living facility which was then managed by Second Chance Homes of Fulton LLC. A team of investigators assigned to the case executed over a dozen search warrants in Fulton and Columbia.

