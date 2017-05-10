New show aims to tell 'The Why' behin...

New show aims to tell 'The Why' behind the news

Newsy, the news network for the next generation, announced a live news program, "The Why," and a slate of other new original programming and advertising offerings at its NewFront event in New York City. Newsy Vice President of News Christina Hartman unveiled plans for "The Why," a two-hour nightly news show set to launch this summer.

