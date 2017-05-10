Motorcycle catches fire on Route Y

21 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

A Columbia resident and an Ashland resident received minor injuries in a motorcycle accident at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Ariel DeArmas Jr., 53, of Columbia, and April M. Sherman, 46, of Ashland, were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

