Motorcycle catches fire on Route Y
A Columbia resident and an Ashland resident received minor injuries in a motorcycle accident at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Ariel DeArmas Jr., 53, of Columbia, and April M. Sherman, 46, of Ashland, were transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.
