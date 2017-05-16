Mizzou Hemorrhages More Students And ...

Mizzou Hemorrhages More Students And Cuts Jobs Because Of Black Lives Matter Protests

Officials at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia have announced a plan to cut approximately 400 jobs and raise tuition in the face of a projected 7.4 percent plunge in student enrollment and a $14.7 million state budget cut. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 employees will simply lose their jobs at the taxpayer-funded school.

