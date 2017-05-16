Mizzou Hemorrhages More Students And Cuts Jobs Because Of Black Lives Matter Protests
Officials at the University of Missouri's flagship campus in Columbia have announced a plan to cut approximately 400 jobs and raise tuition in the face of a projected 7.4 percent plunge in student enrollment and a $14.7 million state budget cut. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 employees will simply lose their jobs at the taxpayer-funded school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO landscaper
|Wed
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|Mon
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
|Brittney johnson
|May 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC