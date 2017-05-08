Missouri-Columbia campus freshman cla...

Missouri-Columbia campus freshman class projected lower

The University of Missouri is expecting its smallest class of incoming freshmen in nearly two decades at its Columbia campus. The university said in a statement Friday it projects about 4,000 freshmen will enroll at the school in August.

