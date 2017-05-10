Man suspected of multiple thefts arrested in Boone County
Deputies and officers found Devin Clark, a Columbia man with two active felony warrants, in the driveway of a home in the 600 block of Calvert Hill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittney johnson
|20 hr
|Guest
|1
|New teacher coming to town
|Tue
|Shady she is
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 8
|Ms Jones
|8
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|May 3
|Casey
|2
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Apr 30
|Harry Food
|2
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC