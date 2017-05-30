Local students named to Columbia College Dean's List
MO Edwardsville John Gaither , Online Campus To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale. Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for more than 165 years.
