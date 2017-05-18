Lee's Summit Lawyers Bring Religious Freedom Case Before the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide one of the biggest religious freedom cases in decades. The legal team for the church in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia vs. Comer, includes a father and son whose law office is based in Downtown Lee's Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO landscaper
|May 17
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
|Brittney johnson
|May 10
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC