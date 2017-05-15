Gunman's mother: Mental breakdown led to Columbia shooting
The mother of a gunman says a mental breakdown caused her son to display a gun on the streets of central Columbia, leading to law enforcement fatally shooting him. Wanda Coats tells the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday that 41-year-old Clarence Coats Jr. had recently returned to Columbia and was dealing with some issues that weren't expressed in detail.
