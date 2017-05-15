Gunman's mother: Mental breakdown led...

Gunman's mother: Mental breakdown led to Columbia shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News Tribune

The mother of a gunman says a mental breakdown caused her son to display a gun on the streets of central Columbia, leading to law enforcement fatally shooting him. Wanda Coats tells the Columbia Daily Tribune on Monday that 41-year-old Clarence Coats Jr. had recently returned to Columbia and was dealing with some issues that weren't expressed in detail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o 17 hr Pie pan 2
Charli fowl Mon 1800fuck you 1
name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11) Mon 1800fuck you 11
Car-Mart complaints Mon Benny Ward 10
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO May 12 columbia resident 3
Brittney johnson May 10 Guest 1
New teacher coming to town May 9 Shady she is 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC