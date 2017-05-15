Green Ridge man injured in accident -

Green Ridge man injured in accident -

A Green Ridge man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 10 p.m. Friday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Weston L. Cannon, 20, was driving south on Cottage School Road at White Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a concrete culvert, ejecting Cannon.

