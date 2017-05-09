Grazing school dates for Boone and Ho...

Grazing school dates for Boone and Howard County May 17-18

The Management Intensive Grazing Schools are designed to teach producers, educators and agency staff the art and science of management intensive grazing with a hands-on approach. This two-day intensive workshop provides opportunities for in-depth discussions, field exercises, and reference material that cover both livestock and agronomic topics related to grazing.

