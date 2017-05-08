GOP Health Bill Leaves Many 'Pre-Exis...

GOP Health Bill Leaves Many 'Pre-Existing Condition' Protections Up To States

Read more: National Public Radio

Two-year-old Ryan Lennon Fines was born with a condition, called esophageal atresia, that requires expensive medical treatment. His family worries the new GOP health bill would make it harder for Ryan to get insurance in the future because of his "pre-existing medical condition."

