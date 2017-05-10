Former Sturgeon police chief attorney discusses appeal
Greg Halderman, the former police chief of Sturgeon, filed an appeal with the Missouri Supreme Court for wrongful termination. The city of Sturgeon removed Halderman from his position on March 27 with a 3-to-1 vote by the board of aldermen.
