Education 14 mins ago 6:24 p.m.University of Missouri-Columbia to cut 12 percent of budget
Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. The interim chancellor of the University of Missouri in Columbia campus is planning a 12-percent budget cut from all schools, colleges and divisions on that campus in fiscal year 2018.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|3 hr
|columbia resident
|3
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|10 hr
|New Guy
|1
|Brittney johnson
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|New teacher coming to town
|May 9
|Shady she is
|1
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 8
|Ms Jones
|8
|Looking for good attorney
|May 8
|exMississippi
|3
|blonde girl at Columbia residence inn
|May 3
|Casey
|2
