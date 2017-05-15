David Lenn Legaard
He was born on December 6, 1947 to Ole N. Legaard and Coy C. Legaard in Bethany, MO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bethany Republican-Clipper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|21 hr
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|Mon
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|Mon
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|Mon
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
|Brittney johnson
|May 10
|Guest
|1
|New teacher coming to town
|May 9
|Shady she is
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC