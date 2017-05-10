David Alan Lowery v. State of Missouri

Appellant' Attorney: Ellen H. Flottman, of Columbia, Missouri Respondent' Attorney: Joshua D. Hawley, Attorney General, and Garrick Aplin, Assistant Attorney General, of Jefferson City, Missouri David Alan Lowery , appeals from the judgment of the motion court denying his Rule 24.035a < 1 motion to set aside his convictions, without an evidentiary hearing, for forcible rape, and first-degree assault. Because the motion court's decision to deny the post-conviction motion was not clearly erroneous, we affirm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.