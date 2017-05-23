Dancers' Alley on point for annual recital
Dance students from across Jefferson City will take the stage this weekend at the annual recital of local dance studio Dancers' Alley. After months of work, the students' seasons will culminate Saturday with performances at the studio's annual recital at Miller Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|Tue
|Bigdog69
|3
|ISO landscaper
|May 17
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|May 12
|columbia resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC