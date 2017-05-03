Court denies Columbia man's attempt to throw out death penalty
Judge Greg Kays dismissed Ernest L. Johnson's petition in the Western District of Missouri on Monday. It was the second time since an appellate court sent Johnson's case back to the district level that Judge Kays dismissed the issue.
