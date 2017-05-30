Child seriously hurt in northeast Columbia fire
ABC 17 News has confirmed a 4 year-old was found in a bedroom and went to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Columbia. More than a dozen police officers and firefighters responded to a home on Quail Drive around 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracker
|May 26
|Curious
|1
|Two Receive Meth Charges After Traffic Stop (May '06)
|May 23
|Bigdog69
|3
|ISO landscaper
|May 17
|ourexperience
|5
|Bar to meet women 50 to 65 y/o
|May 15
|Pie pan
|2
|Charli fowl
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|1
|name all the meth addicts and meth makers of th... (Nov '11)
|May 15
|1800fuck you
|11
|Car-Mart complaints
|May 15
|Benny Ward
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC