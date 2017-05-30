Child seriously hurt in northeast Col...

Child seriously hurt in northeast Columbia fire

Friday May 26

ABC 17 News has confirmed a 4 year-old was found in a bedroom and went to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire in northeast Columbia. More than a dozen police officers and firefighters responded to a home on Quail Drive around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

