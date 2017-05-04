California woman pleads guilty in Callaway County K2 scheme
A woman from the state of California has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a conspiracy to distribute more than $6.6 million of synthetic cannabis, also known as K2, at Callaway County businesses. Nawaz was the president of eComm Organix Inc., a California distributor of "novelty products."
