Board of Health recommends licensing of tobacco retailers

The Board of Health for the city of Columbia is recommending to the city council a program to require tobacco retailers to be licensed. In December of 2014, Columbia became the first city in Missouri to pass Tobacco 21. As of right now, Columbia has no system in place to identify retailers that sell tobacco or to monitor the retailers to see if they are in compliance with the Tobacco 21 ordinance.

