BizBeat: New gym is owner's dream
A new Jefferson City gym held its grand opening Saturday at 120 Dunklin St., one floor below its owner's apartment. Pyramid Principal Fitness and Development replaced Some Like It Haute, a boutique specializing in women's clothing and accessories which closed in late December.
