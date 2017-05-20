2017 Memorial Day weekend: Storms may...

2017 Memorial Day weekend: Storms may threaten outdoor celebrations in central, eastern US

As millions take to the road for the first unofficial weekend of summer and others partake in honorary ceremonies, warmth and sunshine will build in the West, while cool air and downpours progress across the central and eastern United States this Memorial Day weekend. "Nearly 40 million plan to travel more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, which is the largest number expected in more than a decade," according to the American Automobile Association .

