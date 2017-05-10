1 man stabbed, 1 arrested during bike...

1 man stabbed, 1 arrested during biker show and fundraiser

Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A man was stabbed and another arrested Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Thompson Hills Shopping Center during a memorial bike show. The victim was life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia and a suspect has been arrested after fleeing the scene.

