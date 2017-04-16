With Trump pick aboard, top U.S. court tackles religious rights

The U.S. Supreme Court is set this week to hear a closely watched case testing the limits of religious rights, and new Justice Neil Gorsuch's judicial record indicates he could tip the court toward siding with a church challenging Missouri's ban on state funding of religious entities. Trinity Lutheran Church, which is located in Columbia, Missouri and runs a preschool and daycare centre, said Missouri unlawfully excluded it from a grant programme providing state funds to nonprofit groups to buy rubber playground surfaces.

