Winners Of 2017 Regional Murrow Awards Announced
WBUR in Boston topped the Large Market Radio division, winning 10 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards this year, including breaking news, investigative reporting, and feature reporting. WLRN in Miami won nine and KERA in Dallas won eight.
