UCM professor promotes West African culture at Mizzou
A professor from the University of Central Missouri provided more than 10 instruments for a performance by Ghanaian musician and dancer Nani Agbeli at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Allison Robbins, an assistant professor in the music department at UCM, said she hopes to build unity between the two universities.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
