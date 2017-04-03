Two men charged for prostitution oper...

Two men charged for prostitution operation

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Fulton Sun

Tom Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said two Columbia men have been charged in federal court in separate but related cases in relation to a prostitution operation. Barry Paul Manthe, 63, and Ronald James Clark, 63, were charged in separate criminal complaints filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City on Thursday.

