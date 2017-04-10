Three Missouri Men Charged in Armed Bank Robbery
These complaints allege the defendants stole $2,588 from Callaway Bank, 5600 Bull Run Dr., Columbia, at gunpoint on Thursday, April 27, 2017. According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Powell and Humphrey entered the bank with pistols at approximately 1:44 p.m., while Wilson waited in the getaway vehicle.
