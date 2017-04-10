Three Missouri Men Charged in Armed B...

Three Missouri Men Charged in Armed Bank Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Kansas City InfoZine

These complaints allege the defendants stole $2,588 from Callaway Bank, 5600 Bull Run Dr., Columbia, at gunpoint on Thursday, April 27, 2017. According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Powell and Humphrey entered the bank with pistols at approximately 1:44 p.m., while Wilson waited in the getaway vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Restaurants closing in Columbia MO 22 hr Ima Glutten 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
Missouri Basketball Apr 23 Norm 2
Looking for good attorney Apr 22 Curious 1
Dakota wolf Apr 22 Deputy Dog 3
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Apr 21 Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Apr 21 Amy Mattingly 69691 18
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Boone County was issued at April 29 at 4:40AM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC