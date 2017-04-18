Three injured in rollover accident

Three injured in rollover accident

Yesterday

Two New Bloomfield residents were seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol . Sarah N. Colter, 16, and Kaitlyn M. Pearon, 14, both of New Bloomfield, were seriously injured and taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

