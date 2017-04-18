Three injured in rollover accident
Two New Bloomfield residents were seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol . Sarah N. Colter, 16, and Kaitlyn M. Pearon, 14, both of New Bloomfield, were seriously injured and taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Sun
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Sat
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC