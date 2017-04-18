Supreme Court case on playground touc...

Supreme Court case on playground touches on separation of church and state - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Spokesman-Review

This photo taken Jan. 26, 2016, shows the empty playground at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbia, Mo. Justice Neil Gorsuch's first week hearing Supreme Court arguments features a case that's giving school choice advocates hope for an easier use of public money for private, religious schools in dozens of states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) 7 hr Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 8 hr Amy Mattingly 69691 18
Rent houses in lebsnon 12 hr Amy Mattingly 69691 3
meth in lebanon mo Thu Tommy J Ninich 11
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Thu Tommy J Ninich 10
Hotwife (Apr '13) Apr 4 Sure Thing 9
Eagle stop shit show Mar 30 Bill 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC