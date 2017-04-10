Stover woman seriously injured in accident -
A Stover woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in Morgan County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Katie J. Kaut, 29, was driving north on state Route FF, 1.3 miles south of Rush Road, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.
