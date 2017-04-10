Special prosecutor to review Columbia police shooting case
Prosecutor Dan Knight tells ABC 17 News he asked Callaway County prosecutor Chris Wilson to decide whether or not the officers were justified in shooting at Troy Bateman on January 18. Bateman died during a traffic stop on Oakland Gravel Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control took over the investigation of the shooting shortly after the incident.
