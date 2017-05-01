Shelbyfest powers big tourism draw for city
In this May 7, 2016 file photo, crowds check out the horsepower on display on Jefferson City's High Street as hundreds of Shelby Mustangs, Cobras, and other pony cars assembled for the Shelbyfest Show and Shine. Organizers expect hundreds of classic cars to participate in the yearly Mustang rally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restaurants closing in Columbia MO
|Sun
|Harry Food
|2
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC