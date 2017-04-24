Rise and Shine: Women in Agriculture Conference
"Rise and Shine" was the theme of the 13th annual Mid-Mo Women in Agriculture Conference, which drew about 230 people to the California First Baptist Church facility April 18. Taylor Tuttle cooks up a beef dish during her presentation on "Today's Beef." A graduate of University of Missouri-Columbia with degree in ag education and minor in ag economics, she resides on a farm north of Tipton.
