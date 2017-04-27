Revising my first impressions

Revising my first impressions

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Star Online

A FEW weeks before I flew to the United States to begin my Daniel Pearl Fellowship, I met up with my paternal family for our annual Chinese New Year reunion. I selfishly look forward to this reunion every year, not only because I get to reconnect with distant relatives I only see once a year but because Uncle Chi Chang gives killer ang pows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
Missouri Basketball Apr 23 Norm 2
Looking for good attorney Apr 22 Curious 1
Dakota wolf Apr 22 Deputy Dog 3
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) Apr 21 Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Apr 21 Amy Mattingly 69691 18
Rent houses in lebsnon Apr 21 Amy Mattingly 69691 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Boone County was issued at April 27 at 4:29AM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC