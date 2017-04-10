Religious Liberty at the Supremes

Wall Street Journal

Can a church be cut out of a state funding program merely because it's a church? That's the question on Wednesday when the Supreme Court hears arguments that could determine whether state laws that discriminate against religious groups violate the First Amendment. In 2012 Columbia, Missouri-based Trinity Lutheran Church applied to participate in the state's Scrap Tire Grant Program, which gives money to schools or other groups that want to resurface playgrounds with recycled tires to provide a safer surface.

