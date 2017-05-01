Permanent farmers market location in the works downtown
The vision started when Ryan Freeman, who owns the Blattner building at 704 Madison St., decided to branch outside of typical business opportunities to use the building in a way that would help the community. "Knowing that healthy grocery options are limited in this area, what better use for this building - providing a market for the south side of town, " Freeman said.
