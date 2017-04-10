News 36 mins ago 6:10 p.m.Parents of ...

News 36 mins ago 6:10 p.m.Parents of Mizzou student settle for millions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia is seen on November 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. We're learning details of a settlement for a family whose son died at a fraternity rush party at the University of Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
meth in lebanon mo Apr 4 Exexex 6
Hotwife (Apr '13) Apr 4 Sure Thing 9
Rent houses in lebsnon Mar 31 Justme 1
Eagle stop shit show Mar 30 Bill 6
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 29 Billy 17
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... Mar 23 Texxy 4
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Mar 21 Kirby Klown 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,178 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC