MU colleges brace for budget cuts with changes to faculty, resources
Vacant faculty positions and changes to research funding and classroom resources are among the effects schools and colleges may see after the most recent round of budget cuts. After the state legislature announced a $20 million withholding from the university's budget for fiscal year 2017, each academic and administrative unit must cut a set amount of their budget based on their funding from university and reserve accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maneater.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth in lebanon mo
|Apr 4
|Exexex
|6
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC