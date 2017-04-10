MU colleges brace for budget cuts wit...

MU colleges brace for budget cuts with changes to faculty, resources

Vacant faculty positions and changes to research funding and classroom resources are among the effects schools and colleges may see after the most recent round of budget cuts. After the state legislature announced a $20 million withholding from the university's budget for fiscal year 2017, each academic and administrative unit must cut a set amount of their budget based on their funding from university and reserve accounts.

