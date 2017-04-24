Missouri Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Employer
Wenger began working for Shelter Insurance Companies in 1972 and transferred to Shelter Insurance Federal Credit Union in 1988. She worked as an administrative assistant, assuming all accounting responsibilities, and served as a teller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City InfoZine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|Missouri Basketball
|Apr 23
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Apr 22
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Apr 22
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Apr 21
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Apr 21
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC