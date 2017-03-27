Missouri to host McDonald's All American Kevin Knox on April 8
Missouri commit Michael Porter Jr. made no secret of trying to attract fellow McDonald's All Americans to join him in Columbia when the stars were in Chicago last week. Porter particularly seemed to hone in on one undecided player: Tampa's Kevin Knox.
