Missouri lands 2017 defensive tackle ...

Missouri lands 2017 defensive tackle Akial Byers, former Alabama pledge

Thursday Apr 20

Byers visited Columbia this past weekend for the Tigers' Black and Gold Spring and appeared to really enjoy his time. Rated a 4-star by ESPN and a 3-star by 247sports and Rivals , Akial originally chose Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

