Missouri lands 2017 defensive tackle Akial Byers, former Alabama pledge
Byers visited Columbia this past weekend for the Tigers' Black and Gold Spring and appeared to really enjoy his time. Rated a 4-star by ESPN and a 3-star by 247sports and Rivals , Akial originally chose Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri Basketball
|5 hr
|Norm
|2
|Looking for good attorney
|Sat
|Curious
|1
|Dakota wolf
|Sat
|Deputy Dog
|3
|Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Runt62294
|22
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Fri
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|18
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Fri
|Amy Mattingly 69691
|3
|meth in lebanon mo
|Thu
|Tommy J Ninich
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC