Mild, Wet Summer in the Midwest Predicted
Columbia, MO - infoZine - Following a dry, mild winter in the Midwest, a University of Missouri meteorology expert is predicting a relatively wet and mild summer for Missouri and much of the Midwest. Tony Lupo, a professor of atmospheric science at Mizzou, says normal temperatures and average rainfall this summer should help boost agriculture in the region after a dry winter.
