Mary Aletha Shuey
Mary was born July 5, 1955, in Columbia, Missouri, the daughter of Samuel "Junior" Barton and Wilma Mary Barton. She was employed with Unitog in Warrensburg for over 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DigitalBURG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth in lebanon mo
|Apr 4
|Exexex
|6
|Hotwife (Apr '13)
|Apr 4
|Sure Thing
|9
|Rent houses in lebsnon
|Mar 31
|Justme
|1
|Eagle stop shit show
|Mar 30
|Bill
|6
|Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14)
|Mar 29
|Billy
|17
|True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ...
|Mar 23
|Texxy
|4
|Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10)
|Mar 21
|Kirby Klown
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC