JC man killed in motorcycle crash
A Jefferson City man was killed Thursday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, ejecting him and a passenger. Police report Shawn M. Cochran, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene following the wreck in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.
