JC man killed in motorcycle crash

JC man killed in motorcycle crash

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: News Tribune

A Jefferson City man was killed Thursday night when the motorcycle he was driving crashed, ejecting him and a passenger. Police report Shawn M. Cochran, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene following the wreck in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dakota wolf 1 hr Jason 2
Benny Ward @ All American Tree Service (Aug '10) 12 hr Runt62294 22
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) 13 hr Amy Mattingly 69691 18
Rent houses in lebsnon 17 hr Amy Mattingly 69691 3
meth in lebanon mo Thu Tommy J Ninich 11
Tawny mccanless/mcneil Thu Tommy J Ninich 10
Hotwife (Apr '13) Apr 4 Sure Thing 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC