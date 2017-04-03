IARA sentenced in federal court for t...

IARA sentenced in federal court for transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

An agency that was formerly headquartered in Columbia, Mo., was sentenced in federal court Thursday for transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq in violation of federal sanctions. Islamic American Relief Agency has been dissolved, and has divested itself of all its funds and property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
meth in lebanon mo Apr 4 Exexex 6
Hotwife (Apr '13) Apr 4 Sure Thing 9
Rent houses in lebsnon Mar 31 Justme 1
Eagle stop shit show Mar 30 Bill 6
Tiffany Lowrance (Feb '14) Mar 29 Billy 17
News True/False Film Festival: Documentaries in our ... Mar 23 Texxy 4
Doug Richardson CPA (Sep '10) Mar 21 Kirby Klown 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Boone County was issued at April 06 at 8:38PM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC