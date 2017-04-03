IARA sentenced in federal court for transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq
An agency that was formerly headquartered in Columbia, Mo., was sentenced in federal court Thursday for transferring nearly $1.4 million to Iraq in violation of federal sanctions. Islamic American Relief Agency has been dissolved, and has divested itself of all its funds and property.
